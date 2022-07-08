Liger's Akdi Pakdi Promo: Vijay Deverakonda sets the dance floor on fire; Ananya Pandey shines alongside him

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger have dropped the promo from the film's first song, Akdi Pakdi.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jul 08, 2022 04:15 PM IST  |  7.3K
Akdi Pakdi song Promo OUT
The wait is over! The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's upcoming sports drama Liger have dropped the promo from the film's first song, Akdi Pakdi. From the primary glimpse, the track looks like a perfect party number. 

