Akhanda 2 New Release Date: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s sequel film to hit big screens on December 12

Nandamuri Balakrishna's fantasy action film Akhanda 2, directed by Boyapati Sreenu, was initially slated to release on December 5, 2025. However, just hours before it was supposed to hit the big screens, the makers announced that it had been postponed.

Now, the makers have officially announced a new date, and it will arrive in theatres on December 12, 2025, with premiere shows on December 11.

Akhanda 2 New Release Date

The makers shared the update via their official social media handle. The team wrote, “All set for the Divine Destruction at the box office. Feel the MASSive power of #Akhanda2 in theatres from December 12 with grand premieres on December 11th.”

According to early reports, Akhanda 2 was pushed ahead due to financial conflicts among the stakeholders. Apparently, some senior figures in the Telugu film industry attempted to resolve the issue; however, it could not be settled before December 5, which led to the postponement.

Even the premiere shows, which were initially scheduled for December 4, 2025, failed to materialize, leaving the audience in the dark.

More about Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 is an upcoming fantasy action drama starring NBK in the lead and serves as the sequel to 2021's Akhanda. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the film continues the tale of Aghora Akhanda Rudra Sikandar as he faces a new and greater threat, aiming to put an end to the tyranny caused by his enemies.

The narrative is expected to explore the core theme of good vs. evil, with the veteran actor once again playing dual roles. Apart from NBK, the film also stars Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, and several others in key roles.

The first installment received mixed reviews from critics; however, audiences embraced it, and it became a major box-office hit.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next movie

Nandamuri Balakrishna is next set to collaborate with Jaat director Gopichand Malineni for the tentatively titled NBK111. The period action drama is said to feature the actor in dual roles, with Nayanthara playing the female lead.

