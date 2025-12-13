Akhanda 2 on OTT: Where is Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action drama likely to stream online after theatrical release

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam released in theaters on December 12, 2025. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the fantasy action drama movie is a sequel to 2021’s Akhanda. Now, it seems the makers have locked where the film will begin streaming after wrapping up its theatrical run.

Akhanda 2 on OTT: Where to watch the movie online after theatrical run

According to several reports, including one from OTTPlay, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam will begin streaming on the OTT platform Netflix after wrapping up its theatrical run.

Apparently, the makers have entered a deal with the streaming giant, with the streaming date likely to be four weeks from the theatrical release. As the film receives mixed reviews from critics, it is expected that the movie will begin streaming by mid-January 2026. However, an official confirmation hasn’t been made by the makers.

Interestingly, the movie’s first installment, Akhanda (2021), is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Official trailer and plot of Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam continues to serve as a direct continuation of the first installment itself. The movie features an enemy nation plotting to strike India with biological warfare, unleashing a virus that is likely to cause harm. However, Murali Krishna’s daughter, a 16-year-old Janani, is a prodigy and has managed to create a vaccine against the upcoming threat.

As her medicine would serve as a cure, Janani’s life is at risk after being targeted by the enemy nation. Now, as promised, her uncle Akhanda Rudra Sikandar Aghora, a powerful Aghori warrior with divine strength, re-emerges to protect her and confront these threats.

How Aghora uses his supernatural strength to protect his niece and the nation is explored in the rest of the film.

Cast and crew of Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam features Nandamuri Balakrishna in dual roles, reprising the same from the first film. Apart from him, the main cast includes Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Viji Chandrasekhar, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, Ronson Vincent, and many others in key roles.

Written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the movie was produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under the banners of 14 Reels Plus Entertainment and IVY Entertainment.

As Thaman S handled the musical compositions, the film had cinematography by C. Ramprasad and Santosh Detake. Tammiraju served as the editor.

ALSO READ: Kaantha Ending Explained: Why is Dulquer Salmaan’s Mahadevan at odds with Ayya and who is responsible for Kumari passing away?