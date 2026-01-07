Akhanda 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fantasy actioner online

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was released in theatres on December 12, 2025. After wrapping up its theatrical run, the movie is now set to begin streaming online. Here are the OTT details.

When and where to watch Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is slated to begin streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. The film will be available digitally from January 9, 2026. The platform shared the official update through its social media handles.

Sharing the announcement, Netflix wrote, “Babu ready babu… start camera.. Action! Watch Akhanda 2 on Netflix, out 9 January in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam begins with a rivalry involving a neighbouring nation plotting to destroy India by attacking what it believes to be the country’s spiritual backbone. The rival nation plans a massive biowarfare attack during the Maha Kumbh Mela, plunging the country into a full-blown crisis.

As the DRDO works on creating an antidote to the looming threat, the responsibility falls into the hands of Janani, the 16-year-old daughter of Murali Krishna, a prodigy with an IQ of 266.

When Janani successfully develops a vaccine against the biowarfare threat, she becomes the prime target of the enemy nation. Sensing danger to her life, her uncle and Aghora, Akhanda Rudra Sikandar, return once again to protect her, just as he promised in the first instalment.

How Akhanda uses his divine strength and supernatural powers to counter the threat against Janani and the nation as a one-man army forms the rest of the narrative.

The film is a sequel to the 2021 movie Akhanda, which was a massive hit.

Cast and crew of Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, joined by Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Viji Chandrasekhar, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, Achyuth Kumar, Sangay Tsheltrim, Poorna, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the fantasy action thriller features music and background scores composed by Thaman S. The movie is bankrolled by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under the banners of 14 Reels Plus Entertainment and IVY Entertainment.

Cinematography for Akhanda 2 was handled by C. Ramprasad and Santosh Detake, while Tammiraju served as the editor.

