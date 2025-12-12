Akhanda 2 Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film is a noisy venture, devoid of logic and emotions

Nandamuri Balakrishna–starrer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam released in theaters on December 12, 2025, i.e., today. Written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the film is a sequel to 2021’s Akhanda.

Apart from NBK, the movie stars Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Jagapathi Babu, Poorna, and several others in key roles. If you’re planning to watch it in theaters this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.

The Plot

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam picks up with a rivalry involving a neighboring nation plotting to destroy India by attacking what it believes is the country’s spiritual backbone. The rival nation plans a massive biowarfare operation at the Maha Kumbh Mela, sending the country into a full-blown crisis.

As the DRDO works on creating an antidote for the impending threat, the responsibility accidentally falls into the hands of Janani, Murali Krishna’s daughter, a 16-year-old prodigy with an IQ of 266.

When Janani successfully creates a vaccine against the biowarfare attack, she becomes the prime target of the enemy nation. Sensing danger to her life, her uncle and Aghora, Akhanda Rudra Sikandar, return once again to protect her, just as he promised in the first installment.

How Akhanda uses his divine strength and supernatural powers to oppose the threat against her and the nation as a one-man army forms the rest of the narrative.

The Good

When one walks into theaters for a Nandamuri Balakrishna movie, there is a certain level of expectation from the veteran actor. In Akhanda 2, this is exactly what the audience receives: the Daaku Maharaaj star in a larger-than-life, mass-hero avatar.

His ability to turn zany action sequences and pithy dialogues into something compelling and dramatically heightened is truly his own style. The charisma he brings to a character that might be unintentionally funny if played by anyone else works only because it is NBK. In that regard, he delivers well.

While several cinematic aspects fall short, the film's biggest technical advantage is Thaman S's musical composition. The composer has always been vocal about his admiration for NBK, and it shows once again, elevating several sequences with a strong cinematic high.

The Bad

When walking into a Boyapati Sreenu directorial, one expects physics and logic to fly off the screen from the very first moment. However, the bar has been raised this time, with the movie pushing every limit of sensibility.

While it is understandable that Akhanda is a character with supernatural abilities who uses his divine energy to serve the people, having him take on an entire rival nation's army single-handedly introduces a new level of storytelling, even for Boyapati.

Certain sequences make one wonder whether the director is attempting to outdo his own trademark absurdity, with Akhanda 2 giving Ram Charan's Vinaya Vidheya Rama a run for its money.

Additionally, with a runtime close to 3 hours, the film tests the audience's patience. The lack of emotional depth makes it difficult to connect with the narrative. Over-the-top action paired with minimal empathy turns the movie into a fever dream of repetitive and exhausting moments.

Moreover, every character’s dialogue is delivered through shouting. Even lines that should be spoken calmly are yelled, turning the entire film into a literal noise fest.

With lacklustre cinematography and amateurish VFX, the movie struggles to maintain momentum or hold the audience’s interest, even as an illogical action drama.

The Performances

Nandamuri Balakrishna shines, and roles like this come naturally to him, making it feel as though the character was crafted specifically for his persona. However, Aadhi Pinisetty becomes a disappointing aspect of the film; although he is presented as the prime antagonist, his portions ultimately feel forgettable.

Samyuktha is reduced to mere eye candy, with her character underutilized and her potential wasted as she appears primarily for a few scenes and dance sequences.

The Verdict

Akhanda 2 is a highly noisy and inconsistent mix of emotions that fluctuates with every sequence. From its tone to its execution, the film becomes loud and increasingly difficult to sit through.

However, if you enjoy NBK’s mass-action moments and robust dialogues, it’s still worth catching in theaters.

