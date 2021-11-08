Akhanda: Balakrishna looks electrifying as Aghora in the title song crooned by Shankar Mahadevan

Nandamuri Balakrishna is known for his energetic performances and is all set to entertain with his upcoming movie Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Sreenu. After teasing with the promo of the title song 'Akhanda' on Diwali, today, the full song video has been unveiled. The actor looks electrifying as Aghora in the song.

In the music of S Thaman, Shankar Mahadevan crooned the song with full of vigour, while lyrics by Anantha Sriram are equally powerful. Balakrishna's action and body language give out mass appealing, which are totally attracting the audience. The background music totally uplifts the song and sets the mood right about the film.

THE MIGHTY ROARFROM #AKHANDA IS HERE #AkhandaTitleSong Will Take U to the Trance of the film .



#NBK gaaru & #BoyapatiSreenu gaaru made the film #Akhanda very very big



Here is #AkhandaTitleSong #AkhandaMusicalRoar



Earphones https://t.co/Xwsv2G3ozx — thaman S (@MusicThaman) November 8, 2021

The film is also referred to as #BB3 because the Director Boyapati Srinu and Balakrishna previously collaborated on two blockbusters movies Simha (2010) and Legend (2014). Akhanda will mark their third-time collaboration and the Nandamuri fans have huge expectations on the film.

Akhanda will feature Pragya Jaiswal as the leading lady. Initially, Sayyeshaa was announced as the leading lady of the film but she was replaced by Pragya Jaiswal. Srikanth, Suniel Shetty, Poorna, Prabhakar, Sharath Lohithaswa and Viji Chandrasekhar play crucial roles. Akhanda is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations.

Akhanda was earlier slated to release on May 28 but postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, reportedly, the film will release date around Christmas and it is likely to be released on December 24 this year, though an official announcement is awaited.