Akhanda: Balakrishna & Pragya Jaiswal attend pre release event; Allu Arjun makes stylish entry in formal look

Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film Akhanda is the most awaited in Tollywood. As the film is gearing up to release next week, today the pre-release event is taking place in Hyderabad. The makers left no stone to make this event extravaganza and Balakrishna and chief guest Allu Arjun made heads turn with stylish entry.

Allu Arjun attended as cheif guest and opted for yet another stylish look in all black formal attire. The actor completed the look with matching shoes and transparent glasses.

Balakrishna made a stylish entry to the pre-release event of his Akhanda along with director Boyapati Srinu. One can see Balakrishna in traditional orange panja and cream Kurta with a grey vasecot. He also kept Lord Shiva's tikka on his forehead as he walked with fractured left hand.

Pragya Jaiswal, the leading lady attended the event in violet floral lehenga with kohl rimmed eyes, peachy makeup and nude lipstick.

Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu are collaborating for the third time to complete hat-trick hits in their combination with Akhanda. S Thaman has scored music and the first two songs received tremendous response. Akhanda is all set for a grand theatrical release worldwide on the 2nd of December.