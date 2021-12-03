Akhanda Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna breaks records with blockbuster numbers

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda film under Boyapati Srinu's direction has finally hit the screens. Despite being a non-holiday release, the film opened to a thunderous response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana theatres. With its stupendous performance in the Telugu region, the action flick is said to have outperformed Balayya's previous releases.

According to the box office reports, Akhanda has garnered total of Rs 20 crore in both Telugu states in just one day. The collection has outnumbered all his previous records and became Balakrisnna's career's best opening. The NBK-starrer has also emerged as the highest opening grosser for any Telugu film in the USA.

Akhanda has received favourable reviews from audiences and celebs praising the film. Although the concept is not new, the storyline and the actor's screen presence hit the right chord. From Mahesh Babu to Jr NTR, everyone is heaping praises for Balakrishna and his film for glorifying response.

Simha and Legend starring Balakrishna and directed by Boyapati Srinu were massive hits and the duo is collaborating for the third time to work their magic again. Pragya Jaiswal is the leading lady and Srikanth, Suniel Shetty, Poorna, Prabhakar, Sharath Lohithaswa, Viji Chandrasekhar play crucial roles.