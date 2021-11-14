Akhanda Trailer OUT: Nandamuri Balakrishna's powerful act promises to be an action extravaganza

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highly anticipated film Akhanda is releasing on December 2, 2021. Ahead of the big release, the makers of Akhanda have released the much-awaited trailer and it looks every bit intense. Nandamuri Balakrishna's powerful act promises to be an action extravaganza.

From visuals to action scenes and BGM, everything about the trailer looks extraordinary. Akhanda trailer has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film has music by Thaman S. Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations, Akhanda stars Pragya Jaiswal in the female lead role while Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth play important roles.

Check out the trailer below:

Meanwhile, NBK recently launched his next with director Gopichand Malineni, which is tentatively titled NBK107. Shruti Haasan will be seen playing the female lead role.

Also, Nandamuri Balakrishna underwent shoulder surgery. "Upon evaluation accompanied by an MRI, our team of Orthopedic Surgeons at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, headed by our shoulder surgeon, Dr. Raghuveer Reddy, and Dr. B N Prasad performed a 4-hour surgery to repair the shoulder muscle tendons successfully,” the hospital said in a statement. The actor is currently doing fine and resting at home.