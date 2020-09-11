  1. Home
Akhil Akkineni all set to essay the role of a spy in his upcoming film with Surender Reddy?

The news reports about Akhil Akkineni's upcoming film with director Surender Reddy state that the project is a spy thriller which is inspired by the well-known Bourne film series.
Akhil Akkineni all set to essay the role of a spy in his upcoming film with Surender Reddy?
There is a strong buzz in the film industry that actor Akhil Akkineni who will be playing the lead in Surender Reddy's film is essaying the role of a spy. The actor announced his next film with the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director on his social media. Akhil Akkineni wrote, "It’s time ! Announcing my next with @DirSurender and @AnilSunkara1. This one is extremely special to me. Folded hands. Fully pumped to start soon. Energy all the way Flexed biceps @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl #Akhil5." The fans and followers of the Mr. Majnu actor are very excited about the upcoming film. 

The Telugu actor will be seen in the upcoming film called Most Eligible Bachelor. The film is helmed by ace director Bhaskar. The first look of the highly anticipated drama was unveiled by the makers some time back. The film Most Eligible Bachelor's first look poster features the lead actor in a classy and dapper avatar. The film will also feature the gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The makers of the upcoming film also released Pooja Hegde's first look poster. 

The actress looks stunning in her cool and casual avatar. The stunning diva enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The fans of Pooja Hegde are now eagerly looking forward to seeing the film on the big screen. The news reports about the yet to be titled film states that the Surender Reddy directorial is a spy thriller which reportedly is inspired by the well known Bourne films. 

