Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde’s Most Eligible Bachelor to be released during Dasara holidays?

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's Most Eligible Bachelor's makers are eyeing for pooja holidays to release the film.

The makers of Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde’s next film Most Eligible Bachelor are reportedly eying to release the film during the Dasara holidays. The makers are yet to complete 30 days of shooting, and it is expected that the shooting would be resumed in July if the COVID 19 situation settles down. If everything goes as per the plan, it can be expected that the film will hit the big screens during the Dasara holidays.

Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with Akhil in this flick. As far as the technical crew is concerned, Gopi Sunder will be composing music, Pradeep M Sharma will crank the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh has been roped in for editing. Media reports suggest that the music composer has completed composing all the songs for this album. According to media reports, Akhil agreed to do this project after the director convinced him with the strong storyline line.

In February, the makers of the film took to social media and revealed the actor’s first look in the film. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after Akhil injured himself on the sets of the film while shooting. Apparently, his right-hand elbow got swollen in the injury, and doctor had advised him to rest for a week before resuming the shooting. The film’s shooting has not been resumed ever since.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :123Telugu

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×