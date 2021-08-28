Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer Most Eligible Bachelor gets a release date; Read inside to know when

The Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer Most Eligible Bachelor is one of the most awaited films of Tollywood. The promos, posters and teaser of the film have evoked great interest and curiosity amongst the audience. Today, the makers shared a new poster and announced that Most Eligible Bachelor will be released in theatres on October 8, 2021.

Most Eligible Bachelor now joins a host of Tollywood movies to have announced a theatrical release date. The new poster shows Akhil and Pooja in a romantic pose looking into each others' eyes with a bright smile.

Take a look at the poster here:

The filming of the Most Eligible Bachelor was wrapped up a long time ago but the release was delayed due to the pandemic. The film has been postponed twice due to the first and second wave of Coronavirus, first on January 21, and then on June 19. After a long postponement, a new release date has been announced and fans are eagerly hoping to watch the movie this time at least.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan looks like a total boss babe as she gets spotted in her signature all black look

Most Eligible Bachelor is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, who is making a comeback to Telugu cinema after seven long years. The film features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and actress Neha Shetty will be seen in a pivotal role. Touted to be a new-age love story, the film is bankrolled jointly by GA2 Pictures, and Vasu Varma and Gopi Sundar are scoring the tunes.