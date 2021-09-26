Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's film Most Eligible Bachelor release postponed; New date announced

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's film Most Eligible Bachelor is one of the much-awaited Telugu films of 2021. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the film was initially scheduled to release on October 8 but now, has been postponed to October 15. Sharing about it on Instagram, Akhil wrote, "In theatres from 15th October. See you soon everyone."

MEB is garnering attention since its inception and moviegoers cannot keep calm to know what's in store for them. Most Eligible Bachelor is quite an important film in Akhil's career since his other 4 films performed average at the box office. MEB also stars Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Pragathi and Amit Tiwari in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Akhil is shooting for another upcoming film, Agent. Directed by Surender Reddy and written by Vakkantham Vamsi, Akhil is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. The film has gone under massive body transformation for his role in Agent.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde has a lot of big-budget Hindi and South films in the kitty. She is currently shooing for Thalapathy Vijay co-starrer Beast.

