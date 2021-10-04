Akhil Akkineni, Bhaskar & team celebrate wrap up of Most Eligible Bachelor; Pooja Hegde misses the bash

The Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor is one of the most awaited films of Tollywood. The film is touted to be a young age love story and the promos, posters, teaser and trailer evoked a great sense of interest and curiosity amongst the audience. While busy with promotions with a big release in just a few days, the team of Most Eligible Bachelor including Akhil celebrated the pack up of the film with a wrap-up party.

The makers of Most Eligible Bachelor hosted a wrap-up party for the team, with a fun-filled stand-up comedy show. Popular anchors and comics of the Television industry, Sudheer Babu and Ram Prasad made the event fill with laughs with their humorous jokes. The party was attended by Akhil, director Bhaskar, Murali Sharma, Pradeesh Varma and others.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared pictures of the party in all smiles. They also announced that the promo of the wrap-up party will be released soon.

Most Eligible Bachelor is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, who is making a comeback to Telugu cinema after seven long years. The film features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and Faria Abdullah and Neha Shetty will be seen in a pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled jointly by GA2 Pictures and Vasu Varma and Gopi Sundar is scoring the tunes.

After a long postponement due to COVID-19, Most Eligible Bachelor is slated for release in theaters on October 15, 2021.