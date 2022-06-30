Akhil Akkineni channels his inner beast as he lifts heavyweights during a training session; WATCH

A good physique and picture-perfect body are crucial requirements in today's time for a movie star. Akhil Akkineni is also working hard to make an impact on the silver screen. The young actor frequently hits the gym and he even drops glimpses of his workout sessions on social media. Once again, the Mr. Majnu star took to his Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek from his time at the gym. He can be seen lifting heavyweights in the video, switching on his beast mode.

Akhil Akkineni will next be seen in Surender Reddy's spy thriller Agent. Since the announcement of his next, the star has been on an intense fitness journey. His massive body transformation has left the movie buffs dumbstruck. They keep on cheering for Akhil Akkineni whenever he posts an update, flaunting his toned body.

Now, coming back to Agent, this much-anticipated suspense drama will be coming to the cinema halls on 12 August 2022. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, Vakkantham Vamsi has penned the engaging script for the film.

The venture has been a discussion topic among movie buffs ever since it was announced by the makers. Superstar Mammootty will portray a powerful role in the movie alongside newbie Sakshi Vaidya, who will be seen as Akhil Akkineni's love interest in her debut flick. Composer Hip Hop Thamizha has rendered the soundtracks for the action entertainer and Rasool Ellore has cranked the lens. Naveen Nooli is responsible for the movie's editing.

Agent was initially slated to release on 24 December 2021. The release got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

