Akhil Akkineni doubtful of Most Eligible Bachelor's release in Dusshera? Find Out

The south actor Akhil Akkineni will be seen next in the much-awaited drama called Most Eligible Bachelor. The film will also feature the sultry diva, Pooja Hegde as the female of the film. The southern film is expected to hit the big screen on the eve of Dusshera. But, now as per the latest news reports, the cast and crew of the film still have to shoot some portions of the film. The news reports suggest that the lead star is doubtful about the film's Dusshera release date. The actor is reportedly begun to feel the pressure as there is a lot riding on the film.

Akhil Akkineni's previous film has not created any magic on the silver screen, and he is pinning his hopes on the Bommarillu Bhaskar directorial. The lead star of Most Eligible Bachelor is hoping that this film gives him the much-required hit at the box office. The fans and followers of the southern actor also gave a thundering response to the film's first look poster which was released some time back. The makers of the Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer are looking forward to resuming the filming work in the month of July.

But, as of now, there is no clarity as to when the government will allow the filmmakers to restart the work on the films. All of the production and filming work has come to a complete halt amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The makers of Most Eligible Bachelor also released the first look poster of the southern beauty Pooja Hegde from the film and the fans loved it.

