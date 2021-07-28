Akhil Akkineni flaunting his killer looks in monochrome photos will cure your mid week blues

Akhil Akkineni is one of the most popular and young talents in the industry, known for his stellar looks and enigmatic persona. Despite being the son of the successful South star Nagarjuna Akkineni, Akhil paved his own way into the world of cinema. He is one among the bankable actors to garner wide attention with just 3 films in the industry. The actor is known for his adventures, starting from Horse riding to Jet skiing. His Instagram is loaded with dashing looks and adventurous posts. In the latest, Akhil increased the temperature high with these latest monochromes photos.

Akhil Akkineni took to social media and shared photos of himself looking dapper as always. He can be seen wearing a leather jacket, a chain with a trimmed beard and messy hair. The actor raised the bar high with his killer looks and is making sure women swoon over him. He also mentioned in the caption that he is in the mood for fire and we surely agree that, he definitely has taken the internet by the fire with his latest photos: Take a look at the photos:

On the work front, Akhil Akkineni will be next seen with Pooja Hegde in a romantic action drama titled Most Eligible Bachelor. Touted to be a new-age love story, the film is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and was scheduled to release in theatres for Pongal but has been postponed due to the pandemic. A new release date is excepted to release soon. He is currently busy shooting for his much-anticipated film Agent, directed by Surender Reddy. The first poster of the movie was released a couple of weeks ago, which went viral in no time.