Akhil Akkineni flaunts his bulky physique as he shares a glimpse of his massive transformation for Agent

Young and promising hero Akhil Akkineni has teamed up with director Surender Reddy for the upcoming action thriller titled, Agent. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. The film's first look poster, which presented Akhil in a never-seen-before dashing avatar has set high expectations already. Akhil has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character and has gone through a massive body transformation for the same.

As he will be seen in an action-packed role, the young actor was challenged by the director to go through a body transformation. Sharing about it, Akhil wrote on Instagram, "65 days back, I was challenged by #SurenderReddy to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously throughout this film. I promise you that." One can see in the new poster, Akhil is flaunting his bulked up his physique as he lifts up his sleeveless vest. The poster also shows a gun tucked in his pants.

Vakkantham Vamsi is providing the story for the film to be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. Meanwhile, the makers have resumed the shoot today.

A newbie Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to play the leading lady opposite Akhil in the film billed to be a spy thriller. Top music director S Thaman will be scoring the music, while Ragul Herian Dharuman will crank the camera. National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director. Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film.

