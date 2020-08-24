Akhil Akkineni goes through massive body transformation and his latest gym pics will make every woman swoon

Akhil Akkineni took to his Instagram space and shared a few photos of his body transformation. In the photos, he was seen flaunting his toned muscles.

When it comes to body transformations, celebrities are making the best out of this quarantine time. From Arun Vijay to Arya, South celebrities have been sharing their unbelievable body transformations on social media. Now, Akhil Akkineni has joined the club. His recent photos on his Instagram space shows his massive body transformation and it goes without saying that his female fanbase is likely to rise up after these photos. His fans are taking to the comments section and marvelled at his transformation.

Sharing these photos on his Instagram space, Akhil wrote, “It’s time to up my game. Intensity and hard work. Something extremely special has begun. My transformation to being the best version of myself This is going to change a lot for me More to come soon...” Well, it looks like the actor has a lot in cards for us to see. Meanwhile, on the work front, Akhil will be next seen in Most Eligible Bachelor with Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

See his post here:

Recently, a poster was released by the makers. Now that the central government has granted permission to start shooting, it is expected that the shooting would be resumed soon. As far as the technical crew is concerned, Gopi Sunder will be composing music, Pradeep M Sharma will crank the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh has been roped in for editing. Media reports suggest that the music composer has completed composing all the songs for this album.

Credits :Instagram

