Akhil Akkineni has his fans swooning over his rugged look as he poses for a PHOTO on his bike

Akhil Akkineni took to his Instagram space and shared a photo sitting on a bike, while taking the social media by a storm.

South star Akhil Akkineni took to his Instagram space and shared a photo of himself in a rugged look sitting on his bike. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Trying to stay calm and focused amongst all the chaos.” As soon as the photo came up online, fans took to the comments section and expressed how dapper he looks in the new avatar. He was seen in a leather jacket and some chunky accessories. With this latest photo, Akhil has made his fans swoon over him as always.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akhil will be next seen in Most Eligible Bachelor with Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. As far as the technical crew is concerned, Gopi Sundar will be composing music, Pradeep M Sharma will crank the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh has been roped in for editing. Directed by Bhaskar, the film is set to hit the big screens on June 19, 2021.

However, given the current situation, the release may be postponed. On his birthday on April 8, Akhil treated his fans with the first stylish look of him from his upcoming film titled Agent. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director Surender Reddy is helming the film and it looks like he has clearly geared up to bring out a new version of Akhil in the film. Vakkantham Vamsi has penned the story for the film to be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

