Akhil Akkineni injured during the shooting of Most Eligible Bachelor? Find out

Akhil Akkineni, who is currently busy with the shooting of Most Eligible Bachelor, was injured on the sets of the film.

Tollywood star Akhil Akkineni is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, Most Eligible Bachelor. According to media reports, the actor got injured on the sets of the film, while the shooting was going on. Apparently, his right hand elbow got swollen in the injury, and doctor has advised him to rest for a week before resuming the shooting. Due to the injury, the shooting of the film has been halted. It is expected that the makers will resume shooting after he recovers.

“Akhil’s right hand elbow was swollen and the doctors advised him rest for a week. As a result, the shooting of the film has been halted. The actor is currently recuperating at home and he is expected to resume work after March 10,” The New Indian Express quoted a source as saying. The makers recently revealed the film’s first look and it took the internet by storm.

Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with Akhil in this flick. As far as the technical crew is concerned, Gopi Sunder will be composing music, Pradeep M Sharma will crank the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh has been roped in for editing. Media reports suggest that the music composer has completed composing all the songs for this album. According to media reports, Akhil agreed to do this project after the director convinced him with the strong storyline line.

