Akhil Akkineni jumps off from 172 ft high building; VIDEO

Akhil Akkineni has geared up for the release of his biggest film, Agent, a big-budget spy thriller. The film directed by Surender Reddy is set to release on the 28th of April. Ahead of the release, Akhil’s latest promotional stunt has gone viral on social media. One can see in the video, the actor jumped from a 172 building using ropes. It was during a promotional event that the young star jumped off, in Infront of a packed crowd of fans cheering his act on.

Akhil Akkineni’s daredevil stunt

This particular stunt is getting a lot of traction on social media, as it features a giant poster from the film behind Akhil’s jump. The poster features a ripped Akhil with a six-pack, holding chains in both hands. The trailer will be released on April 18th at 7:30 PM at MC Laurin High School Grounds, Kakinada, as announced through this wildest poster. Agent has its music department handled by Hip Hop Tamizha, out of which the first three released songs have already become chartbusters. The team is gearing up to release the remaining songs in the coming days, leading up to the release date.

Rest of the cast and crew

The film also stars Mammootty in a key role and there are reports that he will be playing the antagonist in the film. The project has been bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, with Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy, performing executive producer duties. The film is said to be a globe-trotting spy thriller that travels between different countries and locations, with high stake action pieces. The film is being edited by National Award winner Naveen Noolii while Rasool Ellore cranks the camera.

