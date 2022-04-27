Akhil Akkineni looks handsome in a man bun as he gorges on milkshake, ice cream on his cheat day; PIC

Akhil Akkineni is working hard to build the perfect physique for his next. The actor will be seen in a fresh avatar in the spy thriller, Agent. He has shared sneak peek from his rigorous workout sessions and even his trainer has praised him for his efforts and dedication. Nevertheless, everyone deserves a cheat day once in a while. Following the same, Akhil Akkineni also enjoyed a guilt-free delicacy recently.

The star took to Instagram and dropped a picture of himself feasting on a cold beverage while choosing an ice cream flavour to gorge on next. The post was captioned, "Guilt-free cheat meal". Akhil Akkineni looks handsome as ever in a black sweatshirt and beige track pants.

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, Agent has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its announcement. Adding to the excitement, Mammootty will essay a crucial role in the Telugu drama. It is suspected that the superstar has been roped in to play the antagonist in the action flick. The first look poster of both Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty has excited all the movie buffs.

Helmed by Surender Reddy, Agent is expected to release on 12 August. Bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, this much-awaited drama will see Sakshi Vaidya opposite Akhil Akkineni.

Now coming to the film's crew, Hiphop Tamizha is the music composer for the film and Rasool Ellore is the cinematographer. Meanwhile, editing for Agent has been handled by Naveen Nooli, while Vakkantham Vamsi has written the script.

Also Read: Dhanush intriguing action avatar from The Gray Man out; Fans go gaga over his first look