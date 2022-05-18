Akhil Akkineni makes us want to replay the video as he goes shirtless and enjoys pool time in the Maldives

Akhil Akkineni is currently holidaying in the Maldives and has been treating us with stunning pics, thereby giving us major wanderlust vibes. The actor, who has undergone a major physical transformation, has shared a video from the Maldives flaunting his chiselled body. He went shirtless in the pool of Maldives and showed off his bulked up body.

Akhil Akkineni took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from the Maldives, where he is seen enjoying some pool time. One can see, Akhil looking super cool in his long tresses, bulked up body and tattoo on his bare back. The actor totally raised the temperature and we can't stop replaying the video and watching him again and again.

Sharing the video, Akhil captioned, "Found my peace." CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Yesterday, Akhil shared another pic flaunting the perfect view from the Maldives. He is seen chilling on the couch by going shirtless and flaunting his eight packs abs body as he enjoys the island view. The pic went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Akhil Akkineni will be seen next in an action film Agent. Helmed by Surender Reddy, Agent is expected to release on 12 August. Bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, this much-awaited drama will see Sakshi Vaidya opposite Akhil Akkineni.

Akhil recently wrapped up a long shoot schedule of the film in Hyderabad before flying to Maldives for a relaxing vacation.

Also Read: Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Rashmika Mandanna was close to sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor?