Akhil Akkineni to play the lead in director Surender Reddy's upcoming film?

The latest news reports state that Akhil Akkineni will be essaying the lead role in Surender Reddy's upcoming film. The news reports further state that Nagarjuna has also given his nod to the project.
There is a strong buzz in the film industry that actor Akhil Akkineni has agreed to essay the lead in the upcoming film by director Surender Reddy. The director is known for his blockbuster film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. This film had superstar Chiranjeevi in the lead. The magnum opus helmed by ace director Surender Reddy proved to be a massive success at the box office. Now, the latest news reports state that Akhil Akkineni will be essaying the lead role in Surender Reddy's upcoming film. The news reports further state that Nagarjuna has also given his nod to the project.

Furthermore, the project helmed by Surender Reddy will reportedly go on floors next year. As per news reports, the makers of the film, will announce the film once they decide when to kick the shoot of the film. The actor Akhil Akkineni is looking forward to the release of his highly anticipated film called Most Eligible Bachelor. This film is helmed by director Bhaskar. The first look of the film was unveiled by the makers some time back and the fans loved it.

The lead actor Most Eligible Bachelor enjoys a loyal fan base. The fans and followers are very excited about this latest development with respect to the actor essaying the lead in Surender Reddy's next film. Now, all eyes are on the official announcement of the film. The Bhaskar directorial will also feature the gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

And this isn’t Nepotism? 2 for 1 deal, take the son and you get the Dad.. is how it appears.

