Akhil Akkineni & Pooja Hegde’s Most Eligible Bachelor teaser unveiled; Film to have a Sankranti 2021 release

Taking to his Twitter space, Akhil Akkineni has shared the teaser with his fans and followers while revealing that the film will be released on Sankranti 2021.

The most awaited teaser of Tollywood for the film titled Most Eligible Bachelor was released by the makers of the film on Sunday on the occasion of Dussehra. Starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the film is directed by Bhaskar. What we see in the teaser is a young man trying to find the love of his life by meeting several women. While none of them seem to impress him, he finally meets Pooja Hegde and instantly falls for her.

The question that he asks the women to decide if they will suit his lifestyle is what they expect from a married like. The women can be seen saying things like “Loveable husband who knows to do chorus”, “I want to live in a joint family”, “I am expecting nothing but love”. But when he meets Pooja, she can be seen saying, “I expect Idly, Vada, Dosa, Sambar”. As the teaser goes on, one cannot help but notice the striking chemistry that they both share.

Watch the teaser here:

It was also revealed by the makers that the film will hit the big screens on Sankranti 2021. The Bhaskar directorial has Gopi Sunder to composing music, while Pradeep M Sharma will crank the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh will be editing the flick. Media reports suggest that the music composer has completed composing all the songs for this album.

