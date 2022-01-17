Akhil Akkineni says he is a 'proud son & brother' as Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju becomes a success

Telugu film Bangarraju starring the father-son duo Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, which was released on January 14, on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi, hit the right chord among family audiences. Akhil Akkineni, son of Nagarjuna and brother of Naga Chaitanya, is proud as their film became the biggest festive blockbuster. The young actor penned a special note to wish his brother and father success.

Akhil Akkineni took to his Instagram story and shared a poster featuring Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya and wrote, ''I’m a proud son and a proud brother! Sankranthi is truly yours team #Bangarraaju congratulations! Thank you to our director @kalyankrishna_k for giving us yet another blockbuster.''

The supernatural drama helmed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala opened to a stupendous response at the theatres with many appreciating Chaitanya's enthralling acting chops. Along with that, his sequences with the film's leading lady Krithi Shetty, their chemistry, whistle-worthy dialogues and performances of other actors including Ramya Krishnan and Nagarjuna received immense applause from the audience.

Bangarraju has managed to collect Rs 53 crore within 3 days of its release. The film is recording very strong collections throughout Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Naga Chaitanya gave the blockbuster credit of Bangarraju to his father Nagarjuna. The duo worked together previously on Manam too, which became a super hit too. Bangarraju is a sequel to Nagarjuna’s biggest blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana. The film too was directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.

