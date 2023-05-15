Akhil Akkineni REACTS to Agent's box office failure: 'Didn't translate the way we wished'

Akhil Akkineni's Agent failed to impress the audience despite a huge buzz and expectations. The film tanked at the box office with bad reviews and numbers. Now, the actor reacted to Agent's failure and penned a note to thank everyone who was with him on the journey. He also admitted that Agent didn't translate on the screen as they wished.

Akhil Akkineni took to Twitter and shared a note about Agent's failure, which reads, "I want to sincerely thank the cast and crew of Agent who dedicated their lives to see our film come to life. While we tried our level best, the film, unfortunately, didn't translate the way we wished it would on the screen and we could not deliver a good film for you." The actor also promised to come back stronger for the people who believe in him.

Take a look at Akhil Akkineni's note on Agent's failure here:

Agent producer on box office failure

A few days ago, producer Anil Sunkara also reacted to Agent’s poor performance and issued a public apology on Twitter. He wrote, “We have to take the entire blame for #Agent. Though we know its an uphill task, we thought of conquering but failed to do so as we did a blunder starting the project without a bound script & innumerable issues including covid followed."

About Agent

Akhil Akkineni underwent a massive transformation for Agent and it was under making for three years, so it carried huge expectations. Despite all the buzz, the film failed to stand up to the expectations. And not just Agent, earlier films like Liger and Ghani also, which were anticipated films in Tollywood, failed poorly at the box office.

The much-hyped film turned out to be a disaster at the box office. The film has hardly earned Rs 10 crore at the domestic box office in India. The film was criticized for its poor storyline, cinematography, performance and etc.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Agent features Malayalam megastar Mammootty in a key role. Sakshi Vaidy is the female lead. Dino Morea, Vikramjeet Virk, and Denzil Smith are seen in key roles. Music director Hip Hop Thamizha scored the tunes for the flick.

After the release of Agent, Akhil Akkineni is yet to announce his next. It is to be awaited and watch who the actor will team up with for his upcoming film.

