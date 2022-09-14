Akhil Akkineni redefines swag in a casual look and man bun as he is spotted at Mumbai airport; PICS
Akhil Akkineni was today captured by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport.
Airport spotting is one of the best ways to stay on top of the latest fashion trends. Recently, Akhil Akkineni was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The Most Eligible Bachelor actor was his stylish self in a white T-shirt, paired with a white jacket and grey lowers. He enhanced the attire with red sneakers and his signature man-bun. His latest off-duty look is a lesson on how to nail a comfortable attire.
Up next, Akhil Akkineni will grace the silver screens with the spy thriller, Agent. The project was initially scheduled to reach the cinema halls on the 24th of December in 2021 and was later pushed to the 12th of August this year. Now, the drama has been postponed indefinitely due to production delays. Going by the teaser of Agent, superstar Mammotty will be seen as the head of the national security agency in the movie, who is called to enquire about an agent gone rogue. It is a matter of concern for the authorities as he has just the right skill set for destruction. Akhil Akkineni is all set to steal the show with his swagger and high-octane action sequences.
Made under the direction of Surender Reddy, Agent marks the first collaboration of the filmmaker with Akhil Akkineni. Apart from the two leads, newbie Sakshi Vaidya has also been roped in as the female lead of the movie. Bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainment in association with Surender 2 Cinema, Vakkantham Vamsi has penned the gripping script for this action entertainer. Music director Hip Hop Thamizha has scored the tunes for the flick, and Rasool Ellore has cranked the camera for the film.
