Akhil Akkineni returns to Hyderabad after completing a schedule of Agent in Vizag; See pics

Telugu heartthrob Akhil Akkineni was captured by the shutterbugs at Hyderabad airport. The actor has returned after wrapping up a 10-day schedule of his forthcoming drama, Agent in Vizag. He donned a black tracksuit and sports shoes as his outfit of the day.

The dynamic star is working extremely hard to do justice to his character in the flick. Akhil Akkineni has been roped in to play an action-packed role in his next. According to the latest buzz around the thriller, the project will depict a completely new side of him. Recently, his physical trainer Junaid Shaikh was quoted saying, 'You will be in shock seeing him in the movie,”

Check out the pictures below:

Talking about his workout schedule for the spy thriller, he added, "He has been doing a lot of bodybuilding workouts, conditioning workouts. We are making it sure that he does not have stiff or very bulky but will be seen in a flamboyance kind of physique in Agent. Mobility, core sessions are an addition to other workouts,"

The venture has been gaining a lot of attention from movie buffs. Superstar Mammootty will be seen in a powerful role in the Telugu movie and his first look poster was given a big thumbs up by the viewers.

This Surender Reddy directorial will feature Sakshi Vaidya as the female lead opposite Akhil Akkineni. Bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, Agent is said to be out in theatres on August 12. Hiphop Tamizha has scored the music for the movie.

Also Read: Fans go gaga over Raveena Tandon's scene in KGF: Chapter 2, throw coins on the screen; Ask about Part 3