Akhil Akkineni is set to share screen with father Nagarjuna in an upcoming thriller

Akhil Akkineni is currently basking in the glow of his recent triumph, as his romantic comedy 'Most Eligible Bachelor' has been a smash hit. In their forthcoming thriller, the young and promising actor will be seen opposite his father Akkineni Nagarjuna. 'Garuda Vega' director Praveen Sattaru is helming Nagarjuna's upcoming movie 'The Ghost'. There are reports that the makers of 'The Ghost' are keen to rope in 'Hello' actor Akhil for an important role, to share the screen with his father. An official confirmation regarding the same would be out anytime soon.

Bollywood actress Gul Panag is on board to play the female lead alongside Nagarjuna in 'The Ghost', while Anikha Surendran might be chosen to play the love interest for Akhil, who is to join the team soon. 'The Ghost' is a joint production venture of Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna's movie under Chaitanya Krishna's direction, which is titled 'Bangarraju' is to feature his other son Naga Chaitanya alongside Nagarjuna. So, both 'Bangarraju', and 'The Ghost' have created much hype, as both movies feature Nagarjuna with his sons.

