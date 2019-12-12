Akhil Akkineni shares a fam jam pic with Naga Chaitanya and others; Welcomes a new member to the family

Akhil Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a fam-jam picture with Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala, Sushanth and other members. However, missing from the family-get-together was Samantha Akkineni
282650 reads Mumbai Updated: December 13, 2019 01:19 pm
The entire Akkineni clan recently came together as one of the family members got engaged. The youngest Akkineni brother, Akhil took to Instagram and shared a fam-jam picture with Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala, Sushanth and other members. However, missing from the family-get-together was Samantha Akkineni. Akhil took to Instagram and shared a picture-perfect moment with his family sans Samantha Akkineni. He wrote, "And my brother Aditya gets hitched! Congratulations brother and welcome to the family Aishwarya. Always the best time when we are all together. #theakkinenis #familytime." 

Akhil is quite active on social media and keeps his fans treating with some amazing family pictures. A day ago, Akhil shared a picture-perfect moment with his brother Naga Chaitanya and dad Nagarjuna Akkineni on Instagram as they all were twinning in blue. Sharing the moment, Akhil wrote, "With my Main Men @chayakkineni and daddy cool #chennaibound!."  Check out the recent pictures below and share your thoughts below in the comment section below.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With my Main Men @chayakkineni and daddy cool #chennaibound !

A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil) on

On the work front, Akhil Akkineni has collaborated with director Bommarilu Bhaskar. This untitled film is produced jointly by Allu Aravind and Bunny Vas. Last month, reports also emerged that Akhil has sign Mithran directorial. While there is no official announcement, the film will reportedly go on to the floors in summer next year.

Talking about Naga Chaitanya, he will be seen next in Venky Mama alongside his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. The film released tomorrow, December 13th 

Credits :Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

Hi naga chaithanya sir how are you sir uyare malayalam film samantha medam telugu lo remake chesthe Baguntundhi okasari alochinchandi please sir

Anonymous

