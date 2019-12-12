Akhil Akkineni shares a fam jam pic with Naga Chaitanya and others; Welcomes a new member to the family

Akhil Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a fam-jam picture with Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala, Sushanth and other members. However, missing from the family-get-together was Samantha Akkineni

The entire Akkineni clan recently came together as one of the family members got engaged. The youngest Akkineni brother, Akhil took to Instagram and shared a fam-jam picture with Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala, Sushanth and other members. However, missing from the family-get-together was Samantha Akkineni. Akhil took to Instagram and shared a picture-perfect moment with his family sans Samantha Akkineni. He wrote, "And my brother Aditya gets hitched! Congratulations brother and welcome to the family Aishwarya. Always the best time when we are all together. #theakkinenis #familytime."

On the work front, Akhil Akkineni has collaborated with director Bommarilu Bhaskar. This untitled film is produced jointly by Allu Aravind and Bunny Vas. Last month, reports also emerged that Akhil has sign Mithran directorial. While there is no official announcement, the film will reportedly go on to the floors in summer next year.

Talking about Naga Chaitanya, he will be seen next in Venky Mama alongside his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. The film released tomorrow, December 13th

