Akhil Akkineni shares his horse riding video; Says it is the best way to start the day

Akhil Akkineni, who will be next seen in Most Eligible Bachelor, had earlier shared a photo from his gym while revealing his massive body transformation.

South star Akhil Akkineni took to his Instagram space and shared a video of himself riding a horse, while saying that it was the best day to start a day. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Morning rush! What better way to start of the day.” As soon as the video came up online, fans took to the comments section and marveled at his talent. Well, it looks like the actor has a lot in cards for us to see.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akhil will be next seen in Most Eligible Bachelor with Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. As far as the technical crew is concerned, Gopi Sunder will be composing music, Pradeep M Sharma will crank the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh has been roped in for editing. Directed by Bhaskar, media reports suggest that the music composer has completed composing all the songs for this album.

Watch his video here:

It was announced earlier in September that Akhil will join hands with director Surendher Reddy. The director is known for his blockbuster film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The project will reportedly go on floors next year. As per news reports, the makers of the film, will announce the film once they decide when to kick the shooting process. Some reports suggest that the film will have Akhil playing the role of a spy.

