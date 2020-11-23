  1. Home
Akhil Akkineni showers birthday love on his brother Naga Chaitanya as he shares a crazy throwback photo

Samantha Akkineni, on the other hand, shared a new poster from Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film Love Story along with a sweet message.
Naga Chaitanya turns 34 and fans across the country are showering the actor with best wishes on social media. Twitter is filled with lovely wishes for the actor. Many celebrities and close friends also wished Naga Chaitanya on his birthday. The actor is ringing his birthday with his wife Samantha Akkineni in Maldives and meanwhile, Akhil Akkineni has shared a throwback picture of him and Chay to wish his brother on this special day. Akhil wrote, "Throw back to some crazy times..Happy birthday my brother. love you forever..stay blessed." 

Samantha Akkineni, on the other hand, shared a new poster from Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film Love Story along with a sweet message. Sam tweeted, "Always living life on your own terms @chay_akkineni...Wishing you only happiness always and forever." Sai Pallavi, who will be seen sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya in director Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film Love Story also wished her co-star. 

During an interview with CinemaExpress, director Kammula said that Chaitanya will be seen speaking in Telangana dialect in film, Love Story. "Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He's completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair's performances will stand out,” the director revealed. 

