Akhil Akkineni to star in Harish Shankar's upcoming film? Find Out

Now, news reports suggest that the Subramanyam For Sale director Harish Shankar is now looking at Akhil Akkineni to play the lead.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh director Harish Shankar is looking forward to cast Nagarjuna's son, Akhil Akkineni in his upcoming film. If reports about Harish Shankar's next film are to be believed then the filmmaker wanted to either Naga Chaitanya or Akhil Akkineni in the film. The director reportedly had approached the Venky Mama star Naga Chaitanya. But, unfortunately for the Duvvada Jagannadham director, Naga Chaitanya has a packed schedule wherein he will be shooting for his films back to back. Ever since the film Gaddalakonda Ganesh starring Varun Tej and Pooja Hegde has released the fans and film audience have waited patiently for the filmmaker to announce his next project.

But, now news reports suggest that the Subramanyam For Sale director Harish Shankar is now looking at Akhil Akkineni for the film. The director does not want to wait for the year end in order to get Naga Chaitanya or other actors who are busy with their respective flicks. The south actor who featured in the film called Mr. Majnu could star in the upcoming film by the Ramayya Vasthavayya director. The well-known filmmaker does not want to take any chances with the film and wants to bring on board a robust actor who will do full justice to the role offered.

The director's film, Duvvada Jagannadham did not create any magic at the box office, so it is very crucial for the director to deliver a super hit film. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting for an announcement from the makers of Harish Shankar's upcoming film to reveal the lead hero of the film.

