Akhil Akkineni starrer Agent to feature Mammootty in a crucial role

After the success of the party of Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor, there is a lot of buzz about his next movie Agent. While the expectations are high, reports claim that Malayalam actor Mammootty is a part of the movie. Mammootty has been reportedly roped in to play the villain, where will be seen as a military agent.

A source told Cinema Express that, "The makers felt that Mammootty and Akhil will be an exciting combination and approached the former. The confrontation scenes and dialogues between them are going to be a treat to watch."

Reports further also state that Mammootty has allocated 10 days for Agent shoot and will soon fly to Europe. However, nothing is confirmed for now as makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Owing to the first look, which made fans go gaga, Agent is one of the most awaited films in Tollywood. The actor's physical transformation for his role in the movie is way beyond stunning.

Also Read: PICS: Allu Arjun graces success meet of Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde’s Most Eligible Bachelor as chief guest

Agent is directed by Surender Reddy, who is also producing the movie under his banner Surrender 2 Cinema, in association with Rambrahmam Sunkara of AK Entertainments. Agent is written by Vamsi Vakkantham while music is composed by S. Thaman. Details of cast and crew are yet to be announced.