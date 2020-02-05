Akhil Akkineni is stepping forward as the 'Most Eligible Bachelor'; Details Inside

Akhil Akkineni took to Instagram and shared the first title poster of his upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor. The film will see him in a very interesting role.

Tollywood star Akhil Akkineni has finally announced about his second project titled, 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. The film stars Pooja Hegde in the lead and the shooting kick-started a couple of months back. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor will see Akhil in a very interesting role. While the title poster of the film was released yesterday, the first look of the actor will be out on February 8th. Akhil Akkineni took to Instagram and shared the first title poster of his upcoming Most Eligible Bachelor.

Akhil made his acting debut in 2014 with a cameo in Manam. His first film as a lead actor was, 'Akhil'. The film released in 2015 and it was a disaster at the box office. His second film was 'Hello', directed by Manam's Vikram Kumar. He was last seen in Mr. Majnu opposite Nidhhi Agerwal.

