Akhil Akkineni switches on the ‘Beast Mode’ for his spy thriller Agent; Teaser OUT tomorrow; PHOTO

Prepare yourself to witness the highly discussed teaser of Akhil Akkineni's Agent. The makers have announced that the preview for the upcoming spy thriller will come to the audience tomorrow on 15th July. Informing about the update, the protagonist wrote on Instagram, "Brace yourself, We are Ready to fire

#AgentTeaser tomorrow @ 5:05 PM." The announcement poster for the action entertainer is also extremely gripping.

The picture shows Akhil Akkineni in a brutal avatar with a machine gun in his hand. Donning a green jacket, he can be seen posing with a man bun. Agent was initially going to be out in cinema halls on 24th December 2021, however, the release was pushed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the film is expected to hit the theatres on 12 August this year.

Check out the announcement below:

Helmed by Surender Reddy, this edge-of-the-seat thriller marks the first collaboration between the actor and director. This project has been creating a lot of hype among movie buffs and one of the reasons for it is its cast. Malayalam superstar Mammootty will be seen doing a dominant role alongside Sakshi Vaidya, a first-time actor, who will essay Akhil Akkineni's love interest in the action flick.

Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments in association with Surender 2 Cinema, Vakkantham Vamsi has penned the compelling story of Agent. Meanwhile, Ajay Sunkara, and Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the movie. Composer Hip Hop Thamizha has rendered the tunes for the drama, while Rasool Ellore has taken care of the cinematographer. Naveen Nooli is the head of the editing department of the flick.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan impresses fans as she performs the wall stretch trend; Watch Video