Akhil Akkineni's action entertainer Agent gets a release date in August; Deets Inside

Akhil Akkineni starrer Agent gets official release date. The action entertainer will hit the theatres on August 12, 2022. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a new poster to announce the official release date.

Akhil Akkineni has teamed up with director Surender Reddy for the upcoming action thriller titled, Agent. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them.

Vakkantham Vamsi is providing the story for the film to be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.