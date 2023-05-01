Akhil Akkineni's Agent producer reacts to box office failure of film; Says 'did blunder starting the project'

Akhil Akkineni's highly anticipated film Agent, which was released on Friday, failed to make a mark at the box office. Despite the actor's massive physical transformation and hype, the film has not managed to impress the audience. Now, the producer of the film, Anil Sundara reacted to the film tanking at the box office and took the entire blame. He penned an apology to the audience.

Agent was heavily trolled for the storyline, bad performances, and no meaning to the film at all. The actor had huge hopes for the film but yet again had to face disappointment as it didn't go well among the audiences. producer Anil Sunkara has finally reacted to Agent’s poor performance and issued a public apology on Twitter.

He wrote, “We have to take the entire blame for #Agent. Though we know its an uphill task, we thought of conquering but failed to do so as we did a blunder starting the project without a bound script & innumerable issues including covid followed. “We don't want to give any excuses but learn from this costly mistake and see how we can turnaround to make sure, we will never repeat the mistakes. Our sincere apologies to all those who put their trust on us. We will make it up for the losses with dedicated planning & hard work in our future projects."

Check out producer Anil Sunkara's tweet on Agent's producer:



About Agent

Directed by Surender Reddy, newbie Sakshi Vaidya is seen as the female lead of the film. Mammootty played a key role in this film. Dino Morea, Vikramjeet Virk, and Denzil Smith are seen in key roles. Hip Hop Thamizha scored music for the film.

Made on a massive 80 budget, the film has not even touched Rs 10 crore in India from the three days of release. While the film started off on a good note on Friday but due to poor reviews, it faced a sharp decline in audience interest.

