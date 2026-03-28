Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin postpones release to June 26, 2026; avoids box office clash with Ram Charan’s Peddi

After the box office debacle of Agent, Akhil Akkineni is all set to hit the big screens once again with the film Lenin. The gritty rural action entertainer was initially announced to release in theaters on May 1, 2026, but it now appears that the makers have decided to postpone it to June 26, 2026, avoiding a box office clash with Ram Charan ’s Peddi.

Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin skips release to June 26, 2026

Taking to their official social media handle, the makers, Annapurna Studios, shared an official note about the film’s postponement. The makers wrote, “The release of Lenin, which was originally scheduled for May 1st, will now be postponed. With our dearest Mega Power Star Ram Charan's Peddi arriving on April 30th, we believe it is the right time to celebrate cinema together in a positive and healthy environment. We all know the bond Ram Charan garu shares with Akhil garu and how he has always been a constant well-wisher. This decision comes with utmost respect and regard.”

The team added, “ LENIN WILL ARRIVE ON 26 JUNE 2026 WORLDWIDE. We assure you that Lenin will be a complete celebration of cinema, packed with every emotion and presented in the team’s finest form. We are committed to bringing you the best possible experience on the big screen. Thank you for your continued love and support.”

Here’s the post:

Lenin is an upcoming action drama set against a village backdrop, starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse. Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film focuses on an intense love story that also addresses a relevant social issue.

Initially, the movie had Sreeleela as the co-lead, and the makers had even unveiled a glimpse featuring her. However, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts with other projects, the actress opted out of the film, with Bhagyashri Borse stepping in.

More about Peddi

Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set against a rural backdrop. While Ram Charan plays the lead role, the ensemble cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and others.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It was initially slated to release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Charan’s birthday, but was later postponed to April 30, 2026, due to pending work.

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