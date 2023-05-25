Akhil Akkineni’s next project to be under Ram Charan’s new production house

Global star Ram Charan is riding high on success which is evident from his busy life. From attending the Oscars to the G20 Summit, it seems the year is turning out in his favour. The megastar has launched an all-new production house. Ram Charan along with his friend Vikram of UV Creations established a new production house, V Mega Pictures. Under their banner, they aim to encourage new and young talent and Pan India projects. Vikram and Ram Charan are also partners in other ventures like film distribution.

Ram Charan on his new venture said, "We at V Mega Pictures are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment that embraces diversity and welcomes fresh perspectives. By championing creativity and pushing boundaries, we aim to create a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and pave the way for new and emerging talent."

Akhil Akkineni to star under Ram Charan's Production house for his next

Akhil Akkineni's recent action-packed film Agent failed to perform well at the box office. The much-hyped film failed to impress the audience despite a huge buzz and expectations. Amidst this, reportedly the actor's next will be under Ram Charan-Vikram's V Mega Pictures. The official announcement regarding the collaboration is awaited and more details about the project will be known soon.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan runs another production house, Konidela Productions under which big banner films like Acharya, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Godfather, and others were released.

About Agent

Directed by Surender Reddy, Agent features Malayalam megastar Mammootty in a key role. Sakshi Vaidy is the female lead. Dino Morea, Vikramjeet Virk, and Denzil Smith are seen in key roles. Music director Hip Hop Thamizha scored the tunes for the flick. Although the movie failed to perform well at the box office, it didn't disappoint Akhil Akkineni. Recently, he took to social media to share a note and promised that he will come back stronger. He is yet to announce his next project after Agent and talks of the upcoming project under Ram Charan's banner stirred excitement in the audiences' hearts.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Super Deluxe to Awe: Ring in 'Pride Month' with 5 LGBTQIA+ themed South films that celebrate love