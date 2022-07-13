Akhil Akkineni's next with Venu Sriram to get Pawan Kalyan's classic movie title?

Akhil Akkineni is currently busy with his upcoming film Agent with Surender Reddy, which has created a lot of buzz. Now, there are reports that he will be teaming up with Vakeel Saab fame director Venu Sriram after Agent. Although the film has not been announced officially, the rumours for the title have been doing bouts in the tinsel town. Reportedly, the director is considering to name the movie after Pawan Kalyan's classic movie Thamudu.

As per the latest update, the director has considered the title ‘Thammudu’ for his film with Akhil. Pawan Kalyan's Thammudu, which was released in 1999, was the biggest blockbuster in Tollywood. Directed by Anil Ravipudi’s uncle Arun Prasad, the film was one of the biggest hits of Pawan Kalyan’s career and also went on to be remade in several languages.

Akhil and Venu Sri Ram's film is reportedly bankrolled by ace producer Dil Raju.

Meanwhile, According to an official announcement by makers, Agent’s teaser will be released on July 15. A glimpse video from the teaser was also shared along with the announcement. It is also to be noted here that Akhil Akkineni has undergone a tremendous transformation to justify his role as a spy in Agent.

This much-anticipated suspense drama will be coming to the cinema halls on 12 August 2022. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, Vakkantham Vamsi has penned the engaging script for the film.

Superstar Mammootty will portray a powerful role in the movie alongside newbie Sakshi Vaidya, who will be seen as Akhil Akkineni's love interest in her debut flick. Composer Hip Hop Thamizha has rendered the soundtracks for the action entertainer and Rasool Ellore has cranked the lens. Naveen Nooli is responsible for the movie's editing.