Akhil, Naga Chaitanya, Amala & others gather as Nagarjuna adopts 1000 acres of forest for ANR park

On Wednesday, the Akkineni family including Naga Chaitanya, Akhil, Sushanth, Sumanth, Amala & others gathered together as Nagarjuna adopted 1,000 acres of forest in Chengicherla, in the Medachal district in Telangana. The Akkineni family attended the foundation laying ceremony and also posted pics on social media.

According to reports, the forest area will be converted into an urban forest park in honour of Nagarjuna's dad, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Netizens appreciated Nagarjuna's gesture. The actor also shared pics of his family posing for pics from their foundation ceremony.

In December, on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 sets, Nagarjuna announced publicly about adopting the forest land and also urged everyone to participate in Green India Challenge. Previously, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife Samantha planted tree saplings as part of the Green India Challenge and the pics took the internet by storm as fans loved their bond.

For the unversed, not just Nagarjuna, earlier in 2021, Prabhas has adopted 1650 acres of Khajipalli Urban Forest block for Eco Park in the memory of his father U.V.S Raju.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Akkineni family bagged another huge blockbuster as Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju became superhit at the box office. The film was the sequel of Soggade Chinni Nayana and was released in theatres for Sankranthi.

