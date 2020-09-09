  1. Home
Akhil5: Akhil Akkineni announces his next film with Surender Reddy; Says 'This one is extremely special to me'

After a long wait, Akhil Akkineni has finally announced his upcoming 'big' project, leaving fans extremely happy. The actor took to his social media handle to reveal that he has collaborated with Surender Reddy for his next film, and is excited for the same. Take a look.
A few weeks ago, the entertainment industry was buzzing that Akhil Akkineni is all set to collaborate with ace director Surender Reddy for an upcoming movie. While the buzz was strong, no confirmations were made back then. However, after a long wait, Akhil Akkineni has finally dropped a 'big' surprise for his fans and revealed that he is joining hands with Surender Reddy for his next project. The handsome actor took to his social media handle to announce this 'good news' of his film, and it has sent happy waves across. 

Taking to Twitter, Akhil shared his excitement and happiness about this project. He wrote, 'It is time! Announcing my next with Surendra Reddy and Anil Sunkara. This one is extremely special to me. Fully pumped to start soon. Energy all the way.' Within moments of his tweet, his fans went gaga and showered him with love. They expressed their eagerness to see Akhil spread the magic of his acting and performance in another film. The story of Akhil's film with Surender will be provided by Vakkantham Vamsi, while it will be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. 

Take a look at Akhil's post here: 

According to media reports, while Akhil will play the lead role in this yet-to-be-titled film, buzz also has it that Nagarjuna has also been roped in to play a pivotal role, and apparently the actor has given a nod to the project. Moreover, the film is expected to hit the silver screen next year. However, more details about the film's lead actress, shooting schedule, cast, poster, and release date are yet to be unveiled. 

Meanwhile, Akhil is prepping up for the release of his highly anticipated film 'Most Eligible Bachelor,' helmed by director Bhaskar. What are your thoughts on Akhil's new announcement? Are you ready to root for #Akhil5? Let us know in the comment section below. 

