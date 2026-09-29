Akka: When to watch Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte’s period thriller web series on OTT? Find out

Akka, starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, is an upcoming period thriller web series. The show is reportedly set to begin streaming by the end of this month.

When to watch Akka on OTT?

According to a report published by Movies Singapore, Akka, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, is slated to premiere on OTT on October 30, 2026. The first look of the series was unveiled by the makers in 2025.

However, an official announcement regarding the premiere date is yet to be made by the streaming platform.

More about Akka

Set in the fictional South Indian town of Pernuru in the 1980s, Akka unfolds within a rigid matriarchal society where women control the town’s political, social, and economic power. At the centre of this hierarchy is an elite sisterhood known as the Akkas, a formidable group of matriarchs who control Pernuru’s lucrative underground gold-smuggling trade.

Led by powerful women, the Akkas rule through fear and loyalty, commanding an army of women trained to fight and protect the sisterhood’s wealth and honour.

Their seemingly unshakable empire is threatened when a mysterious outsider arrives in Pernuru with a deeply personal vendetta against the Akkas. Rather than confronting the sisterhood directly, she begins exploiting its internal weaknesses, rivalries, and divisions.

Her arrival triggers a volatile confrontation, transforming a personal vendetta into a larger struggle for power. As alliances fracture and violence spreads across Pernuru, the Akkas are forced to confront betrayal within their own ranks.

What begins as the story of an untouchable criminal sisterhood gradually develops into a brutal battle for survival, an intense clash of power, ideology, and vengeance that threatens to bring Pernuru’s powerful gangster queens to the brink of collapse.

Starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, with Tanvi Azmi in a key role, Akka is produced by YRF Entertainment and directed by debutant Dharmaraj Shetty.

Keerthy Suresh’s work front

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in a key role in Dorothy , directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film also stars Sananth and Rishikanth in prominent roles.

The actress has several projects in her upcoming lineup, including Rowdy Janardhana, Sathyavan Savithri, and January 12 Vidudala.

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