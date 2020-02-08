Akkineni Akhil starrer Most Eligible Bachelor first look RELEASED

The first look poster of Most Eligible Bachelor, which has Akkineni Akhil and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, has been released by the makers on social media.

The makers of Akkineni Akhil’s next film Most Eligible Bachelor took to social media and revealed the actor’s first look in the film. As one expected, it turned out to be a classy one based on the film’s title. The makers had recently announced the title of the movie, and now the image is out as well. As far as Akhil’s look is concerned, the actor looks super cool in his fresh get up. The barefoot walk is the talk of the town.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Here goes the first of the seven steps of #MostEligibleBachelor. See you at the theatres this April #MEB #AlluAravind @hegdepooja #BommarilluBhaskar @GopiSundarOffl #PradeeshMVarma #BunnyVas #VasuVarma @GA2Official.” It is expected that Most Eligible Bachelor will be an important film to the director also as it is come-back film to the Bommarillu director Bhaskar. Though Bommarillu was the director’s debut film, it turned out to be one of the classics of Tollywood cinema.

Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with Akhil in this flick. As far as the technical crew is concerned, Gopi Sunder will be composing music, Pradeep M Sharma will crank the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh has been roped in for editing. Media reports suggest that the music composer has completed composing all the songs for this album. According to media reports, Akhil agreed to do this project after the director convinced him with the strong storyline line.

Credits :Twitter

Read More