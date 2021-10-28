Akkineni family & the chronicles of divorces, separations

On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced that they have parted ways as husband and wife. The news took social media by storm. This disheartening development in the Akkineni family left many stunned since Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were one of the most loved couples in the industry. Unfortunately, this relationship came to an end.

Notably, the chaos of divorces and separations has been running in the Akkineni family for years. From Nagarjuna's divorce with Lakshmi Daggubati to Akhil's failed engagement, unfortunately, the chronicles of divorces, separations have been seen in the family.

Nagarjuna and first wife Lakshmi Daggubati divorced: Tollywood star Nagarjuna Akkineni was first married to Tollywood producer Dr D. Ramanaidu’s daughter Lakshmi Daggubati, also the sister of actor Venkatesh and producer Suresh Babu. They tied the knot in 1984 and have a son Naga Chaitanya. Nagarjuna got divorced from Lakshmi in 1990. He then got married to Amala in June 1992. They together have a son, Akhil Akkineni.

Sumanth and Keerthy Reddy parted ways: Nagarjuna’s nephew, Sumanth Yarlagadda was married to former actress Keerthi Reddy. They tied the knot in 2004 and got divorced in 2006. Keerthy Reddy is married and now settled in the USA.

Sumanth Yarlagadda's sister got married and divorced Charan Reddy: Supriya Yarlagadda was married to actor Charan Reddy. However, they parted ways within a few years of their marriage. Supriya has been single since then. There were rumours about her dating actor-writer Adivi Sesh but they rubbished the news. Sesh took to Twitter and clarified the reports of him getting married to Supriya: "Guys and gals, the only big thing happening in my life right now is movies. Acting. Writing. Trying to live the dream by doing what I love. Trying to keep my head down. Work hard. Keep getting better. Keep doing my best. Nothing else. Love, Sesh (sic)."

Akhil Akkineni marriage with designer Shriya Bhupal Reddy called off: Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni was engaged and set to tie the knot with a fashion designer Shriya. However, just a week before the wedding, messages were sent out to guests about the wedding being cancelled. It was about to be a destination wedding in Italy and who's who from the Tollywood industry was invited. Shriya, the granddaughter of business tycoon GVK Reddy is now married to entrepreneur Anindith Reddy. They tied the knot in 2018 in a grand affair.