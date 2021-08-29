Akkineni Nagarjuna Birthday: Samantha Akkineni pens a heartfelt note and calls him the 'phenomena'

Nagarjuna Akkineni turns a year older today, August 29 and fans are showering him with birthday wishes on social media. Celebs, including actress and Nagarjuna's daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni has also penned a heartfelt birthday note for him. Calling him 'phenomena', Sam wished him an abundance of health and happiness.

The Family Man 2 actress tweeted, "No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always.Happy birthday to the man ,the phenomena @iamnagarjuna mama."

Take a look:

No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always.Happy birthday to the man ,the phenomena @iamnagarjuna mama — S (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya's multi-starrer Bangaraju, a sequel to the blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana recently went on floors. Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, the film’s shooting is presently taking place in Hyderabad.

On the occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday, a special poster with its title is dropped today. Bangaraju aka The Devil Is Back, says the poster. The King of Telugu cinema can be seen sporting sunglasses glasses and clearly, nobody can beat him when it comes to Panche Kattu. Ramya Krishna plays Nagarjuna's wife in the movie, while Krithi Shetty is zeroed in to play Naga Chaitanya’s love interest. Besides them, the film also stars Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi.

Also, to celebrate Nagarjuna's birthday, the FIRST look from Praveen Sattaru's upcoming film was released today.

