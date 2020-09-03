Akkineni Nagarjuna juggles between the sets of Wild Dog & Bigg Boss as shootings resume post lockdown; WATCH

Akkineni Nagarjuna took to his Twitter and shared a video, in which he can be seen getting ready for the shooting of Wild Dog.

As the shootings are resumed after the lockdown, filming of several films has started and actors are being spotted every day as they step outside for shootings. Taking to his Twitter space, Akkineni Nagarjuna has posted a video, in which he can be seen getting ready for the shooting of his upcoming film Wild Dog. It is to be noted that all the crew members who were seen in the video, followed protocols during the time of the pandemic.

Earlier last month, Nagarjuna took to his Twitter space and shared some photos from the sets of Telugu Bigg Boss season 4. While he has not mentioned the same, it was clear from the sets and Nagarjuna’s costume that the photos were from the sets of the reality show. As soon as he shared the photos online, fans shared them across all social media platforms and they instantly became viral.

Apart from his work on television, Nagarjuna also has in his kitty, Wild Dog, directed by Ashishor Solomon. The film’s shooting was put on hold following the COVID 19 crisis. With this latest video of Nagarjuna, it is understood that the filming is resumed. Nagarjuna will be seen playing as an encounter specialist – an NIA officer. Further details about the film are awaited. The actor made the headlines recently after he took part in the Green India Challenge with his daughter-in-law Samantha.

